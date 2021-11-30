Cebu Pacific receives first A330neo

Cebu Pacific received (29-Nov-2021) its first A330neo aircraft as part of its widebody fleet modernisation programme. The aircraft is configured with 459 seats in single class layout and will be operated by Cebu on trunk routes within the Philippines and the rest of Asia, as well as on longer range services to Australia and the Middle East. The carrier has ordered 16 A330neos in total and has 16 A320neo and 22 A321neo outstanding to be delivered. It currently operates 50 Airbus aircraft, comprising 43 A320s and seven A330ceos. [more - original PR]