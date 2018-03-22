Cebu Pacific receives first A321

Cebu Pacific received (22-Mar-2018) its first A321 aircraft. The carrier has another six A321s scheduled for delivery in the coming months. The aircraft feature 230 Recaro seats, which the carrier said are 40% lighter than conventional economy class seats, with USB charging ports. The carrier expects the additional seat capacity to help reduce unit seat costs, enabling it to "pass on the benefits through lower fares". The airline also has 32 A321neo aircraft on order, with deliveries expected from late 2018 to 2022. [more - original PR]