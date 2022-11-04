Cebu Pacific named Asia Environmental Sustainability Airline/Airline Group of the Year

CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (04-Nov-2022) Cebu Pacific was named 'Asia Environmental Sustainability Airline/Airline Group of the Year' at the annual CAPA Aviation Sustainability Awards for Excellence. Cebu Pacific has demonstrated a strategic commitment to sustainability and incorporated innovation in the field to enhance its business, as well as driving wider adoption of green initiatives with the regional industry. Cebu Pacific was selected for the award based on its ongoing adoption of a range of sustainability programmes across all segments of its business and its broader efforts to work with partners in the travel chain to ensure that local and international stakeholders enhance their sustainability efforts. [more - original PR]