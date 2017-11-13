Cebu Pacific may commence Melbourne service in 2018

Blue Swan Daily, in a report entitled: 'Cebu Pacific looks to grow further in Australia in 2018 with Melbourne' stated (10-Nov-2017) Cebu Pacific Air is considering commencing Melbourne service in 2018 and intends to eventually operate Manila-Sydney service daily on a year round basis. Cebu Pacific chief executive advisor Mike Szucs said: "Australia is doing really well for us. We've grown the Manila-Sydney market phenomenally. We are the number one player in terms of passenger traffic on Manila-Sydney". He added: "We need to go and finalise the numbers but Melbourne is looking interesting". [more - Blue Swan Daily]