Loading
13-Nov-2017 12:07 PM

Cebu Pacific may commence Melbourne service in 2018

Blue Swan Daily, in a report entitled: 'Cebu Pacific looks to grow further in Australia in 2018 with Melbourne' stated (10-Nov-2017) Cebu Pacific Air is considering commencing Melbourne service in 2018 and intends to eventually operate Manila-Sydney service daily on a year round basis. Cebu Pacific chief executive advisor Mike Szucs said: "Australia is doing really well for us. We've grown the Manila-Sydney market phenomenally. We are the number one player in terms of passenger traffic on Manila-Sydney". He added: "We need to go and finalise the numbers but Melbourne is looking interesting". [more - Blue Swan Daily]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More