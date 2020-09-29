Become a CAPA Member
29-Sep-2020 8:43 AM

Cebu Pacific launches campaign to highlight local destinations across the Phlippines

Cebu Pacific launched (28-Sep-2020) a campaign to highlight local destinations across the Philippines as part of efforts to boost domestic tourism in the country. VP for marketing and customer experience Candice Iyog stated: "We have been continuously working hand-in-hand with our partners in the government to help ensure the nation bounces back from this crisis". Ms Iyog added: "We believe as more destinations open up for tourist travel, we are able to support the small businesses and communities". [more - original PR]

