29-Mar-2019 10:42 AM

Cebu Pacific Group pax up 3% to 20m passengers in 2018

Cebu Pacific Group reported (28-Mar-2019) the following consolidated traffic highlights for Cebu Pacific and Cebgo:

  • Three months ended Dec-2018:
    • Passengers: 5.2 million, +6.2% year-on-year;
    • Passenger traffic (RPKs): +5.4%;
    • Capacity (seats): 6.1 million, +5.4%;
    • Capacity (ASKs): +7.0%;
    • Seat load factor: 84.3%, +0.7ppt;
  • 12 months ended Dec-2018:
    • Passengers: 20.3 million, +2.7% year-on-year;
    • Passenger traffic (RPKs): +2.0%;
    • Capacity (seats): 23.9 million, +1.8%;
    • Capacity (ASKs): -1.3%;
    • Seat load factor: 84.8%, +0.8ppt. [more - original PR]

