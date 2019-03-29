29-Mar-2019 10:42 AM
Cebu Pacific Group pax up 3% to 20m passengers in 2018
Cebu Pacific Group reported (28-Mar-2019) the following consolidated traffic highlights for Cebu Pacific and Cebgo:
- Three months ended Dec-2018:
- Passengers: 5.2 million, +6.2% year-on-year;
- Passenger traffic (RPKs): +5.4%;
- Capacity (seats): 6.1 million, +5.4%;
- Capacity (ASKs): +7.0%;
- Seat load factor: 84.3%, +0.7ppt;
- 12 months ended Dec-2018:
- Passengers: 20.3 million, +2.7% year-on-year;
- Passenger traffic (RPKs): +2.0%;
- Capacity (seats): 23.9 million, +1.8%;
- Capacity (ASKs): -1.3%;
- Seat load factor: 84.8%, +0.8ppt. [more - original PR]