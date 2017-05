Cebu Pacific Group operating profit down 39% as fuel costs rise in 1Q2017

Cebu Pacific Group reported (10-May-2017) the following financial highlights for three months ended 31-Mar-2017:

Revenue: PHP16,864 million (USD336.9 million), +4.7% year-on-year; Passenger: PHP12,277 million (USD245.2 million), +2.1%; Cargo: PHP1015 million (USD20.3 million), +21.3%; Ancillary: PHP3573 million (USD71.4 million), +10.0%; Baggage fees: PHP1720 million (USD34.4 million), +14.9%; Rebooking, refunds, cancellation fees: PHP1338 million (USD26.7 million), +14.9%;

Costs: PHP14,302 million (USD285.7 million), +20.3%; Fuel: PHP4922 million (USD98.3 million), +36.7%;

Operating profit: PHP2562 million (USD51.2 million), -39.3%;

Net profit: PHP1283 million (USD25.6 million), -68.2%;

Total assets: PHP103,400 million (USD2066 million);

Cash and cash equivalents: PHP11,150 million (USD222.7 million);

Total liabilities: PHP68,612 million (USD1371 million). [more - original PR]

*Based on the average conversion rate at PHP1 = USD0.019977