Cebu Pacific finalises firm order for 16 A330neo aircraft

Cebu Pacific (CEB) signed (04-Nov-2019) a firm order with Airbus for 16 A330neo aircraft. The aircraft are a higher capacity version of the A330-900, with up to 460 seats in a single class configuration. The carrier plans to operate the aircraft on trunk routes within the Philippines and Asia and on longer range services to Australia and the Middle East. Cebu Pacific CEO Lance Gokongwei stated: "The A330neo is integral to our fleet modernisation programme", adding the aircraft will "give us the lowest cost per seat, at the same time enabling CEB to increase seat capacity and maximise valuable airport slots in Manila and other Asian megacities". [more - original PR]