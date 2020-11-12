Become a CAPA Member
12-Nov-2020 5:34 PM

Cebu Pacific engaged in staff rightsizing and digitalisation of processes

Cebu Pacific anticipates (12-Nov-2020) the COVID-19 pandemic will have a material impact on its liquidity moving forward, but is "confident" in the ability to raise cash for liquidity needs. The Group remains in a strong balance sheet and equity position at the end of the period and is actively engaged in planning and executing various measures. These include negotiations with key suppliers on capital expenditure commitments and related cash flows, as well as with other suppliers and stakeholders as they impact the Group's cash flows. It is also further engaged in the planning staff rightsizing in addition to further optimisation and digitalisation of processes. [more - original PR]

