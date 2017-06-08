Cebu Pacific defers A321neo deliveries, orders seven A321ceos

Cebu Pacific Air placed (07-Jun-2017) an order with Airbus for seven A321ceo aircraft for delivery from Mar-2018 and deferred the start of deliveries of 32 A321neo aircraft from Sep-2017 to 4Q2018 due to delays with Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan (GTF) engines. The A321ceos are expected to meet the airline's increased capacity requirements ahead of the A321neo deliveries and the order is valued at USD812 million at list prices. A321neo deliveries are expected to be complete in 2022. Cebu Pacific CFO Andrew Huang said: "We have decided to take a conservative approach to the introduction of the A321neo into our operations. We remain confident that Pratt & Whitney will address all issues on the GTF engine. There is, however, the need to increase our current capacity to meet growing domestic and regional network demand, thus the A321ceo order". [more - original PR - Cebu Pacific] [more - original PR - Airbus]