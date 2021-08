Cebu Pacific announced (06-Aug-2021) it has cleared 100% of refund requests until Jun-2021, issuing PHP7.7 billion (USD151.8 million) to its customers. The carrier overhauled its refund processes and augmented its refund-dedicated workforce, to process 991,764 refund requests with various forms of payment. The 100% refund completion rate excludes unsuccessful refund requests. [more - original PR]