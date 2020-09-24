24-Sep-2020 11:16 AM
Cebu Pacific chief strategy officer: Airports should lower costs to increase airline operations
Cebu Pacific chief strategy officer Alexander Lao stated airports should increase incentives and lower costs to "encourage airlines to operate more" (Routes Online, 23-Sep-2020). Mr Lao said: "Everyone is financially suffering during this period, but I think there has to be a way for each party to take a fair share of shouldering the risks in restarting routes, whether an airline, a hotel or an airport". He said: "There can't be intermediaries doing better than an airline or a hotel; everyone has to take a part of the sacrifice".