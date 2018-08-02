Cebu Pacific chief operations adviser hints possibility Australian network expansion with A321neo

Cebu Pacific chief operations adviser Rick Howell, speaking on CAPA TV, noted (01-Aug-2018) the airline's fleet limitations have restricted its Australian service network to Melbourne and Sydney. Mr Howell stated Cebu Pacific's fleet of A321 and A320 aircraft "don't have the range to reach other parts of Australia", however, "within the next three months we will receive an A321neo - it is going to be a very interesting aeroplane. We can certainly fly as far as Perth… touch Brisbane, Darwin is within easy reach." Mr Howell noted an expansion in Australia "is probably not a high priority" as the A321 "allows us to touch other large cities throughout Asia which we might not be serving."