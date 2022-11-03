Cebu Pacific CCO: Labour shortages have existed pre-COVID

Cebu Pacific CCO Xander Lao, speaking at the CAPA Asia Aviation Summit & Awards for Excellence, stated (03-Nov-2022) ground handling shortages, components and supply chain issues will "take a while to resolve as the industry starts to gear up", adding: "We have also seen resource challenges". Mr Lao noted: "Labour issues have existed pre-COVID, the reality is the resources were already scarce". He said the company has scaled up recruitment to make up for cabin crew it has lost".