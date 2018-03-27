Loading
28-Mar-2018 9:13 AM

Cebu Pacific and Cebgo pax up 5% in 4Q2017, 84% load factor

Cebu Pacific Group reported (Mar-2018) the following consolidated traffic highlights for Cebu Pacific and Cebgo:

  • Three months ended Dec-2017:
    • Passengers: 4.9 million, +4.7% year-on-year;
    • Seat load factor: 83.6%, -2.0ppts;
    • Capacity (seats): 5.8 million, +7.2%;
  • 12 months ended Dec-2017:
    • Passengers: 19.7 million, +3.2% year-on-year;
    • Seat load factor: 84.0%, -1.9ppts;
    • Capacity (seats): 23.5 million, +5.6%. [more - original PR]

