Cebu Pacific Air: A321XLR will be a great addition and will put new markets on the agenda

Cebu Pacific Air chief executive adviser Mike Szucs, speaking at the CAPA LCCs in North Asia Summit, said (24-Jun-2019) the A321XLR coming in 2024 will be a "great addition to the fleet". Mr Szucs said the addition of the aircraft to the carrier's fleet will "put new markets on the agenda", including India. He also stated the A321XLRs will not operate out of Manila Ninoy Aquino International Airport, but instead will be based in Davao and Cebu allowing direct international services.