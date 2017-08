Cebu Pacific Group reports 2% operating profit growth in 2Q2017

Cebu Pacific Group reported (Aug-2017) the following financial highlights:

Three months ended 30-Jun-2017: Revenue: PHP18,792 million (USD377.0 million), +10.6% year-on-year; Ancillary: PHP3392 million (USD68.0 million), +18.5%; Costs: PHP14,702 million (USD294.9 million), +13.2%; Operating profit: PHP4090 million (USD82.0 million), +2.4%; Net profit: PHP3051 million (USD61.2 million), -16.3%;

Six months ended 30-Jun-2017: Revenue: PHP35,656 million (USD714.3 million), +7.7%; Ancillary: PHP6965 million (USD139.5 million), +14.0%; Costs: PHP29,004 million (USD581.0 million), +16.6%; Fuel: PHP10,054 million (USD201.4 million), +29.5%; Operating profit: PHP6652 million (USD133.3 million), -19.0%; Net profit: PHP4334 million (USD86.8 million), -43.6%; Total assets: PHP108,621 million (USD2176 million); Cash and cash equivalents: PHP12,570 million (USD251.8 million); Total liabilities: PHP72,448 million (USD1451 million). [more - original PR]



*Based on the average conversion rate at PHP1 = USD0.020061 for three months to 30-Jun-2017

*Based on the average conversion rate at PHP1 = USD0.020033 for six months to 30-Jun-2017