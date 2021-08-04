4-Aug-2021 3:32 PM
CDC updates COVID-19 travel recommendations for 16 countries and territories
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), via its official website, updated (02-Aug-2021) its COVID-19 travel recommendations for the following countries and territories (CNN, 04-Aug-2021):
- Andorra;
- Curacao;
- Gibraltar;
- Greece;
- Guadeloupe;
- Iran;
- Ireland;
- Isle of Man;
- Kazakhstan;
- Lesotho;
- Libya;
- Malta;
- Martinique;
- Saint Barthelemy;
- Saint Martin;
- US Virgin Islands.
The countries have been designated 'Level 4: COVID-19 Very High' status, with the CDC urging both vaccinated and unvaccinated US citizens to avoid travel in order to lower the spread of variants.