21-Apr-2020 11:08 AM

CDB Financial Leasing cuts 737 MAX orders from 99 to 70 and downgauges and defers deliveries

CDB Financial Leasing announced (17-Apr-2020) it entered a supplemental agreement with Boeing, covering its purchase agreements for 99 undelivered Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. The new agreements to will allow the lessor to:

  • Terminate the purchase and delivery of 29 undelivered 737 MAX aircraft, leaving a total of 70;
  • Convert all remaining orders for 737 MAX 10 aircraft to 737 MAX 8 aircraft;
  • Defer the delivery of a further 20 undelivered  aircraft to 2024 through 2026.

Boeing will also offer certain economic concessions intended to mitigate the effect of the amendments to the purchase agreements. [more - original PR]

