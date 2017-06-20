CDB Aviation Lease Finance commits to MoU for 60 Boeing aircraft

CDB Aviation Lease Finance signed (19-Jun-2017) an MoU with Boeing for 42 737 MAX 8s, 10 737 MAX 10s and eight 787-9s during the 2017 Paris Air Show. In doing so, CDB Aviation joins the ranks of the launch customers for the 737 MAX 10 aircraft. Included in this MoU, the company has converted six of its existing 737 MAX 8 orders to 737 MAX 10s. The commitment is valued at USD7.4 billion at list prices. [more - original PR]