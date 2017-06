CDB Aviation Lease Finance (CDB Aviation) and Airbus signed (20-Jun-2017) an MoU for 45 A320neo family aircraft. The order comprises 30 A320neos and 15 A321neos, doubling its overall order position for the aircraft family. In addition, 15 A320neo positions from CDB Aviation’s previous order will be converted to A321neo aircraft. [more - original PR]