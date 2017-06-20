CDB Aviation Lease Finance: MoU with Boeing comes at a 'pivotal time'

CDB Aviation Lease Finance reported (19-Jun-2017) its MoU with Boeing for 60 aircraft (42 737 MAX 8s, ten 737 MAX 10s and eight 787-9s), signed at the 2017 Paris Air Show, comes "at a pivotal time" for the lessor, as it seeks to "propel itself into becoming a formidable global aviation leasing platform", with an aggressive growth strategy and an increasing market presence, serving a worldwide network of airline customers. CDB Aviation President and CEO Peter Chang said the announcement "illustrates our steadfast commitment to aggressive, disciplined growth of our global footprint, fleet and market presence". CBD Aviation has a committed fleet of over 300 aircraft. [more - original PR]