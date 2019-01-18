18-Jan-2019 8:15 AM
CDB Aviation executes transactions involving 107 aircraft in 2018
CDB Aviation executed (17-Jan-2019) transactions involving 107 aircraft in 2018. Highlights include:
- Signed lease transactions for 62 aircraft with 22 customers;
- Signed agreements to sell 17 aircraft and to acquire 28 aircraft;
- Acquired 42 aircraft on operating lease (over 20% growth by number of aircraft year-on-year);
- Signed financing transactions for USD3.2 billion;
- Added nine new airline customers. [more - original PR]