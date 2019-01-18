Become a CAPA Member
Loading
18-Jan-2019 8:15 AM

CDB Aviation executes transactions involving 107 aircraft in 2018

CDB Aviation executed (17-Jan-2019) transactions involving 107 aircraft in 2018. Highlights include:

  • Signed lease transactions for 62 aircraft with 22 customers;
  • Signed agreements to sell 17 aircraft and to acquire 28 aircraft;
  • Acquired 42 aircraft on operating lease (over 20% growth by number of aircraft year-on-year);
  • Signed financing transactions for USD3.2 billion;
  • Added nine new airline customers. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More