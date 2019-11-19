CDB Aviation delivers first of six A330-900neo aircraft to Garuda Indonesia

CDB Aviation delivered (18-Nov-2019) the first of six A330-900neo aircraft to Garuda Indonesia, as part of a sale and leaseback transaction. The aircraft are equipped with Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines and configured with 24 seats in business class and 277 seats in economy. The carrier is expected to take delivery of two further units by the end of 2019, with the remaining three scheduled for delivery in 2020. [more - original PR]