CDB Aviation delivers first of five A320neos to Loong Airlines

CDB Aviation Lease Finance announced (18-Sep-2018) the delivery of the first of five A320neo aircraft to Loong Airlines, marking the first A320neo to join CDB Aviation's fleet from its orderbook with Airbus. The aircraft is configured with 174 seats and powered by CFM International LEAP-1A engines. The second A320neo aircraft is slated to arrive within the week, with the remaining three to be delivered between 2019 and 2020. [more - original PR]