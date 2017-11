CDB Aviation Lease Finance DAC confirmed (15-Nov-2017) an order with Airbus for 90 A320neo family aircraft. The agreement was reached in two steps: an original purchase agreement signed in 2014 for 45 A320neo aircraft, which remained undisclosed to date, along with the firming up of a MoU for 30 A320neo and 15 A321neo aircraft announced at the Jun-2017 Paris Air Show. The lessor's A320neo order book now comprises 32 A321neo and 58 A320neo aircraft. [more - original PR]