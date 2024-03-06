CCCS approves application from TATA Group and Singapore Airlines for Air India-Vistara merger
Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) granted (05-Mar-2024) conditional approval to an application from TATA Group, Air India, Vistara and Singapore Airlines (SIA) to merge Air India with Vistara, resulting in a single airline under the Air India brand. As previously reported by CAPA, TATA Group will hold an at least 51% stake in the resulting merged airline, while SIA will hold a 25.1% stake. SIA holds a 49% stake in Vistara at present, while TATA Group holds the remaining 51% and a 100% stake in Air India, Air India Express and AIX Connect. CCCS "identified some competition concerns" in assessing the proposed merger, including identifying Singapore-Delhi, Singapore-Mumbai, Singapore-Chennai and Singapore-Tiruchirapalli as "routes of concern", noting: "Even though a number of competing airlines provide air passenger transport services on these routes, the Parties have sustained substantial market share in recent years". To avoid "price and capacity coordination between the Parties arising from the confluence of the Transactions [that] would significantly restrict competition on the affected routes", CCCS will require Air India, Air India Express, AIX Connect, Vistara and SIA to "maintain capacity" on the four routes at 2019 levels. [more - original PR]