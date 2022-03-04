4-Mar-2022 12:24 PM
CBSA confirms return of international services at over 20 Canadian airports
Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced (03-Mar-2022) the following airports are permitted to receive international passenger services, as per the expiry of a Transport Canada NOTAM on 28-Feb-2022:
- British Columbia:
- Kamloops Airport;
- Nanaimo Airport;
- Vancouver International Airport Small Aircraft Reporting Station;
- New Brunswick:
- Fredericton International Airport;
- Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport;
- Saint John Airport;
- Newfoundland and Labrador:
- Nova Scotia:
- Ontario:
- Kingston Norman Rogers Airport;
- Lake Simcoe Regional Airport;
- London International Airport;
- Oshawa Executive Airport;
- Sault Ste Marie Airport;
- Thunder Bay International Airport;
- Windsor International Airport;
- Prince Edward Island:
- Quebec:
- Yukon:
CBSA stated that it will be prepared to receive and provide border clearance services to international travellers arriving at the airports, but that border clearance services will continue to be suspended at some general aviation sites. [more - original PR]