CBSA confirms return of international services at over 20 Canadian airports

Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced (03-Mar-2022) the following airports are permitted to receive international passenger services, as per the expiry of a Transport Canada NOTAM on 28-Feb-2022:

CBSA stated that it will be prepared to receive and provide border clearance services to international travellers arriving at the airports, but that border clearance services will continue to be suspended at some general aviation sites. [more - original PR]