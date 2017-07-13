Congressional Budget Office issues cost estimate on corporatising US FAA's ATC responsibilities

US' Congressional Budget Office (CBO) issued (11-Jul-2017) a cost estimate on corporatising US FAA's ATC responsibilities, as governed by the 21st Century Aviation Innovation, Reform and Reauthorization Act (HR 2997). CBO estimated enacting the proposal would:

Increase net direct spending by USD90.7 billion from 2018 to 2027;

Increase net revenues by USD70 billion from 2018 to 2027;

Increase net deficits from revenues and direct spending by about USD20.7 billion from 2018 to 2027;

Result in discretionary outlays totalling USD52.3 billion from 2018 to 2027 period, subject to the appropriation of authorised amounts.

CBO however stated the net budgetary impact of activities related to air traffic control under HR 2997 would depend on the details of additional legislation "that lies beyond the scope of this cost estimate". According to CBO, HR 2997 does not address "other important aspects of federal activities related to aviation - in particular, provisions of current law that govern aviation-related excise taxes that cover most of the FAA's costs related to air traffic services and other programmes". [more - original PR]