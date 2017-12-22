Dallas/Fort Worth Airport launches new 19,000sqft duty free concession area

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport launched (21-Dec-2017) a new 19,000sqft duty free complex in terminal D, the largest in the western hemisphere. The duty free area will be operated by DFASS and CBI Retail Ventures' joint venture TRG Duty Free. Details include:
- Two levels with two elevators, four staircases and two mezzanines;
- Two integrated hold room spaces for adjacent American Airlines gates with seating space, charging stations and elevated work stations;
- Two lounges open to the public;
- Concierge service stations to provide informational assistance and services;
- Sustainable design elements including:
- Low profile raised flooring;
- LED lighting and digital displays;
- Daylight optimised building footprint. [more - original PR]