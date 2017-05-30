Indian CBI registers three cases and one inquiry over Air India fleet, leases, routes and merger

India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered (29-May-2017) three cases and one preliminary enquiry regarding the merger of Air India and erstwhile Indian Airlines, the purchase of 111 aircraft for the merged entity by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), the leasing of aircraft by Air India, and Air India's route selection and flight timing.

Case 1: Lodged against unknown officials of the MoCA, Air India and unknown private persons to investigate the allegations relating to purchase of 111 aircraft "to benefit foreign aircraft manufactures". The purchase "caused an alleged financial loss to the already stressed national carriers";

Case 2: Lodged against unknown officials of the MoCA, NACIL, Air India and private companies and unknown others to investigate allegations of "leasing of large number of aircraft without due consideration, proper route study and marketing or price strategy". It has also been alleged that the aircraft were leased even while an aircraft acquisition programme was ongoing;

Case 3: Lodged against against unknown officials of the MoCA, NACIL, Air India and other unknown private persons & companies to investigate the allegations for "giving up profit making routes and profit making timings of Air India in favour of national and international private airlines causing a huge loss to the national carrier";

Preliminary enquiry: Registered against unknown officials of the MoCA and unknown others to enquire into the allegations relating to the issue of merger Air India and Indian Airlines "causing loss to the national exchequer". [more - original PR]