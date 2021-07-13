Cayman Islands announces five phase tourism recovery plan

Cayman Islands Department of Tourism announced (12-Jul-2021) the following five phase plan for reopening the country to tourism:

Phase 1 (Jun-2021): Reduced quarantine periods;

Phase 2 (09-Aug-2021): Reduced repatriation restrictions, including the removal of GPS monitoring;

Phase 3 (09-Sep-2021): Limited introduction of vaccinated tourists, subject to 80% on island vaccination rate;

Phase 4 (14-Oct-2021): Removal of quarantine requirements for vaccinated passengers;

Phase 5 (18-Nov-2021): Acceptance of unvaccinated children under 12 if accompanied by vaccinated adults.

All restrictions and quarantine requirements will be removed on 27-Jan-2022, pending assessment by the Government and health officials. [more - original PR]