20-Oct-2017 11:49 AM

Cathay sees strong front end momentum in Sep-2017; growing business traffic

Cathay Pacific director commercial and cargo Ronald Lam stated (19-Oct-2017) "strong" front end momentum in Sep-2017 "proved to be the driver for our passenger business in September, which was a result of growing demand for business traffic". Mr Lam added that after a "generally lacklustre start", reflected by a low load factor, backend demand "steadily increased and was strong" in the lead up to the National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday week in early Oct-2017. Mr Lam added: "Headwinds in the form of revenue decline persisted in several of our key long haul markets, although our routes to Japan proved particularly popular, with a significant increase in demand recorded". [more - original PR]

