20-Oct-2020 11:28 AM

Cathay Pacific's best case scenario sees airline operating 'under 50%' of capacity in 1H2021

Cathay Pacific Group chief customer and commercial officer Ronald Lam stated (19-Oct-2020) the group expects to operate approximately 10% of pre-pandemic passenger flight capacity for the rest of 2020 and under 50% for 2021. Mr Lam said that after studying numerous scenarios, this one is "the most optimistic" that the carrier can responsibly adopt at this moment. He commented: "We assume we will be operating well below a quarter of pre-pandemic capacity in the first half of next year but will see a recovery in the second half of the year, only assuming the vaccines currently under development prove to be effective and are widely adopted in our key markets by summer 2021". [more - original PR]

