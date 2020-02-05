Cathay Pacific/Cathay Dragon to cut China capacity by 90%, total network by 30%

Cathay Pacific announced (04-Feb-2020) the carrier and its Cathay Dragon subsidiary will progressively reduce China capacity by around 90% due to the coronavirus. The airlines said there will also be "significant reductions" around the rest of its network over the next two months "depending on market conditions and other factors". The impact across the airlines' entire network is around 30%. The airline added: "Cathay Pacific's current financial position remains strong". [more - original PR]