Cathay Pacific: Transit pax account for a third of traffic in Sep-2020

Cathay Pacific Group chief customer and commercial officer Ronald Lam stated (19-Oct-2020) demand from mainland China has "gradually increased" since the lifting of the transit ban in mid Aug-2020. Overall, transit passengers accounted for around 33% of total traffic in Sep-2020. During Sep-2020, Cathay launched three charter services from Hong Kong to London to cater to demand from transit passengers from China, and another to Tel Aviv for transit passengers from Shanghai. [more - original PR]