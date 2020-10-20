Become a CAPA Member
Loading
20-Oct-2020 11:27 AM

Cathay Pacific: Transit pax account for a third of traffic in Sep-2020

Cathay Pacific Group chief customer and commercial officer Ronald Lam stated (19-Oct-2020) demand from mainland China has "gradually increased" since the lifting of the transit ban in mid Aug-2020. Overall, transit passengers accounted for around 33% of total traffic in Sep-2020. During Sep-2020, Cathay launched three charter services from Hong Kong to London to cater to demand from transit passengers from China, and another to Tel Aviv for transit passengers from Shanghai. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More