Cathay Pacific to return to pre-pandemic levels in late 2024 or 1Q2025: SVP Americas

Cathay Pacific SVP Americas Chris van de Hooven, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas 2024, stated (10-May-2024) "2023 was when Hong Kong reopened to the world and we had a lot of catching up to do. We're 17 months into our rebuilding journey, which is a 24 month process. But I have to say 2023 was nothing short of extraordinary in terms of recovery". Mr van de Hooven added: "Our forecast at the moment is we'll be back to pre-pandemic levels at the end of this year or 1Q2025". Mr van de Hooven also commented on the third runway at Hong Kong International Airport, stating: "Hong Kong has historically always been constrained and still is today but the [new] runway system will be fully operational at the end of the year and that is going to increase capacity by up to 120 million passengers and 10 million tonnes of cargo per year".