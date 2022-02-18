Cathay Pacific to continue to operate 'highly reduced' pax capacity in Feb/Mar-2022

Cathay Pacific chief customer and commercial officer Ronald Lam stated (17-Feb-2022) the carrier will continue to operate the "highly reduced" passenger flight schedule in Feb-2022 "until at least" the end of Mar-2022 due to the extension of the quarantine measures for Hong Kong based aircrew, the flight specific and place specific suspension mechanism as well as the transit ban. Although Cathay is not seeing any signs of significant recovery in passenger travel demand, it does expect to continue to operate around 2% of its pre COVID-19 passenger flight capacity, according to Mr Lam. [more - original PR]