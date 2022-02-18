Become a CAPA Member
Loading
18-Feb-2022 11:14 AM

Cathay Pacific to continue to operate 'highly reduced' pax capacity in Feb/Mar-2022

Cathay Pacific chief customer and commercial officer Ronald Lam stated (17-Feb-2022) the carrier will continue to operate the "highly reduced" passenger flight schedule in Feb-2022 "until at least" the end of Mar-2022 due to the extension of the quarantine measures for Hong Kong based aircrew, the flight specific and place specific suspension mechanism as well as the transit ban. Although Cathay is not seeing any signs of significant recovery in passenger travel demand, it does expect to continue to operate around 2% of its pre COVID-19 passenger flight capacity, according to Mr Lam. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More