12-May-2020 10:22 AM
Cathay Pacific to continue LATAM partnership following LATAM departure from oneworld
Cathay Pacific stated (11-May-2020) it will continue to offer top tier benefits for LATAM Airlines customers on Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon services up to and including 30-Sep-2020, following the South American airline's departure from the oneworld alliance on 01-May-2020. Cathay will maintain codeshare and frequent flyer partnerships with LATAM, including reciprocal mileage accrual and redemption. [more - original PR]