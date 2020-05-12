Become a CAPA Member
Loading
12-May-2020 10:22 AM

Cathay Pacific to continue LATAM partnership following LATAM departure from oneworld

Cathay Pacific stated (11-May-2020) it will continue to offer top tier benefits for LATAM Airlines customers on Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon services up to and including 30-Sep-2020, following the South American airline's departure from the oneworld alliance on 01-May-2020. Cathay will maintain codeshare and frequent flyer partnerships with LATAM, including reciprocal mileage accrual and redemption. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More