Cathay Pacific sees modest revenue growth in Aug-2017; premium class demand robust

Cathay Pacific director commercial and cargo Ronald Lam stated (18-Sep-2017) the carrier recorded "modest revenue growth" in Aug-2017 despite operations being disrupted by numerous typhoons in the region, including at its home hub in Hong Kong. The additional capacity deployed on European routes enabled strong volume growth during the summer peak, while premium class demand across the network in general remained robust, Mr Lam said. Headwinds in the form of yield decline persisted in several key markets, while geopolitical instability in Northeast Asia necessitated careful capacity management on Korean routes. [more - original PR]