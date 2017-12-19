Cathay Pacific sees continuation of upward pax revenue trend in Nov-2017

Cathay Pacific director commercial and cargo Ronald Lam stated (18-Dec-2017) passenger revenue "continued its recent upward trend" in Nov-2017. Helped by increased capacity compared to the same period in 2016, when there were authority imposed service reductions in Hong Kong, Cathay Pacific noted: "Improvements in frontend volumes, which spurred yield growth". Backend traffic was equally robust, Mr Lam said, while demand on routes to Canada, Europe and the UK was "very strong" and Japan's 'Autumn Leaves' season drove good demand from Hong Kong and various Southeast Asia sales territories, including Singapore. [more - original PR]