Cathay Pacific says competition remains 'fierce', revenue tracking as expected

Cathay Pacific director commercial and cargo Ronald Lam stated (20-Feb-2018) "competition remains fierce" although the carrier is "tracking along our expected revenue performance on both the passenger and cargo sides so far in 2018". Mr Lam noted that due to the timing shift in the Chinese New Year holiday, it is more meaningful to compare combined January and February performance between 2018 and 2017. He noted: "Compared to 2017, passenger volume growth fell slightly behind capacity growth in the first two months of 2018. However, gross passenger yield saw positive growth in the same period, partly driven by favourable exchange rates. Demand during and after the Chinese New Year holiday was very strong, especially on short haul flights". [more - original PR]