Cathay Pacific says airline is 'on track to achieve strong and sustainable long term performance'

Cathay Pacific chairman John Slosar stated (14-Mar-2018) he believes the group is "on track to achieve strong and sustainable long term performance". He said the group's profit in 2H2017 compared to a loss in 2H2016 is "evidence of progress," adding that Cathay would continue to focus on its turnaround programme in 2018, and is hopeful the decline in passenger yield would slow "as global economic conditions improve". [more - original PR I][more - original PR II]