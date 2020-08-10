Cathay Pacific rights issue oversubscribed by 137%

Cathay Pacific stated (07-Aug-2020) its HKD11.7 billion (USD1.5 billion) rights issue was oversubscribed by 137%, as it received applications for 3.43 billion shares compared to the 2.5 billion shares on offer. The oversubscription was due to the fact that some shareholders had applied for more shares in excess of their own entitlements, totalling 989.3 million, or 39.5% of the initial offer size. The company's three majority shareholders, Swire Pacific, Air China and Qatar Airways, hold a combined 85% stake in the airline and all agreed to subscribe for their rights entitlements. [more - original PR]