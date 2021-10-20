Become a CAPA Member
20-Oct-2021 12:09 PM

Cathay Pacific reports strongest month for cargo volumes since start of pandemic in Sep-2021

Cathay Pacific chief customer and commercial officer Ronald Lam reported (20-Oct-2021) cargo demand continued to grow in Sep-2021, heading into the traditional peak cargo season. Tonnage increased 5% month-on-month to 130,997 tonnes, representing the airline's highest monthly cargo volume since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The carrier operated its freighter fleet at peak capacity throughout Sep-2021 to meet demand, supplemented by additional cargo services using passenger aircraft, which increased 20% compared to Aug-2021. Cargo capacity reached 70% of Sep-2019 levels. Cathay Pacific reported strong performance across its network, including record revenues in Hong Kong and a number of Southeast Asian countries. Mr Lam said: "Demand continues to be robust driven by the movement of new consumer products and the urgent need for inventory replenishment due to supply chains remaining constrained". [more - original PR]

