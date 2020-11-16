Cathay Pacific reports rapid rebound in cargo demand in Oct-2020

Cathay Pacific Group chief customer and commercial officer Ronald Lam reported (13-Nov-2020) cargo demand from Hong Kong and mainland China "rebounded quickly" following the National Day holidays in early Oct-2020, driven by new electronics products. Traffic from the Americas and Europe also improved in Oct-2020, compared to Sep-2020, and Mr Lam described intra Asia traffic as "buoyant" with "solid" movements of perishable goods and signs of recovery in automotive parts traffic. The airline's freighter fleet continued to operate at full capacity in Oct-2020, supplemented by 576 cargo only services with passenger aircraft, up 10% from Sep-2020. Average load factor reached 78.3%, the highest level for 2020 so far, despite the additional capacity. [more - original PR]