18-Jul-2018 9:03 AM
Cathay Pacific reports pax up 4% in Jun-2018
Cathay Pacific reported (18-Jul-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jun-2018:
- Passengers: 2.9 million, +4.1% year-on-year;
- Passenger traffic (RPKs): +4.0%;
- Europe: +12.2%;
- Northeast Asia: +5.8%;
- Southeast Asia: +5.7%;
- China: +4.3%;
- India, Middle East, Pakistan & Sri Lanka: -0.9%;
- South West Pacific & South Africa: -2.0%;
- Passenger load factor: 85.3%, +0.2ppt;
- Capacity (ASKs): +3.8%;
- Cargo: 180,354 tonnes, +5.8%;
- Cargo load factor: 70.6%, +2.3ppts;
- Flights: 6722, +2.8%.
According to CAPA Airline Group Database, Cathay Pacific Group reported first increase after two consecutive decline in Jun-2018. [more - original PR]