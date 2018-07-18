Become a CAPA Member
18-Jul-2018 9:03 AM

Cathay Pacific reports pax up 4% in Jun-2018

Cathay Pacific reported (18-Jul-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jun-2018:

  • Passengers: 2.9 million, +4.1% year-on-year;
  • Passenger traffic (RPKs): +4.0%;
  • Passenger load factor: 85.3%, +0.2ppt;
  • Capacity (ASKs): +3.8%;
  • Cargo: 180,354 tonnes, +5.8%;
  • Cargo load factor: 70.6%, +2.3ppts;
  • Flights: 6722, +2.8%.

According to CAPA Airline Group Database, Cathay Pacific Group reported first increase after two consecutive decline in Jun-2018.  [more - original PR]

