Loading
16-Feb-2018 10:58 AM

Cathay Pacific reports pax decline; double digit cargo growth in Jan-2018

Cathay Pacific reported (15-Feb-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jan-2018:

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More