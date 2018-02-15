16-Feb-2018 10:58 AM
Cathay Pacific reports pax decline; double digit cargo growth in Jan-2018
Cathay Pacific reported (15-Feb-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jan-2018:
- Passengers: 2.9 million, -1.9% year-on-year;
- Passenger traffic (RPKs): -0.1%;
- South West Pacific & South Africa: +9.1%;
- India, Middle East, Pakistan & Sri Lanka: +0.5%;
- Europe: -0.1%;
- North America: -0.4%;
- Southeast Asia: -1.6%;
- Northeast Asia: -5.2%;
- China: -6.6%;
- Passenger load factor: 84.2%, -2.3ppts;
- Capacity (ASKs): +2.6%;
- Cargo: 172,622 tonnes, +14.2%;
- Cargo load factor: 65.4%, +3.5ppts;
- Flights: 6878, +1.1%. [more - original PR]