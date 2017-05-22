Cathay Pacific reorganises head office as first step in transformation plan

Cathay Pacific announced (20-May-2017) plans to make 600 staff from its head office redundant as part of a transformation programme to make Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon more effective by improving the speed and quality of decision-making and putting a greater focus on customers. The changes will affect senior, middle management and non-managerial roles comprising 190 management and 400 non-managerial roles, accounting for 25% of management and 18% of non-managerial positions, respectively. The majority of affected employees will be informed of changes or a cessation to their role over the next month with most of the restructuring completed by the end of 2017. All employees whose roles will become redundant in the new structure will receive a severance package including up to 12 months' salary, extended medical benefits and additional and extended travel benefits. To align with the head office reorganisation, Cathay will also restructure its cargo department by streamlining the structure by removing the role of cargo director. The commercial and planning functions will report into the director commercial and cargo, and be overseen by the chief customer and commercial officer. The services function will report into the director service delivery. Cathay stressed that no frontline employees, pilots or cabin crew will be affected. [more - original PR - English/Chinese]