Cathay Pacific pax up 6% with 81% load factor in Oct-2017, cargo up 5%

Cathay Pacific reported (16-Nov-2017) the following traffic highlights for Oct-2017:

Cathay Pacific: "Our cargo business enjoyed a strong month and we broke our weekly tonnage uplift record during the week ending 21 October. Stepping into the traditional peak period, demand for new IT products and perishables was robust. We deployed additional freighter capacity on transpacific, India and mainland China routes, while our load factor and yields continued to climb." Source: Company statement, 16-Nov-2017.